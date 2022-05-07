Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,561. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.