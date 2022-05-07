Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,561. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

