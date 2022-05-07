IoTeX Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $513.60 million and approximately $34.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,962.87 or 1.00020817 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.