IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.67.

IPGP stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

