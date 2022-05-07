IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $140,674.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

