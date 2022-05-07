iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.97. 1,102,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,872. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.