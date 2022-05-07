IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to post $13.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $58.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,985. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

