iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.88 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

