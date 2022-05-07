iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after buying an additional 81,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.