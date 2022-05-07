iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,973. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

