iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

