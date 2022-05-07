iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,291,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $99,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. 1,318,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

