iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 66,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

