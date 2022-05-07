iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,042,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,503 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.