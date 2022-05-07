iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.82

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 2499697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.