iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.90

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.90 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 1176545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,862,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.