iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Position Reduced by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $91.24. 116,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,829. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

