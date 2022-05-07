iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 271.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,228,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

