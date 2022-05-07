iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,650 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.