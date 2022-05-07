iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,256. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

