iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 5,061,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,794. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

