iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $226.66. 1,213,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

