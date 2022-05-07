iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.11 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.