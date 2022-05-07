i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IXGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON IX opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Tuesday. has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.93.

In other i(x) Net Zero news, insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £663.75 ($829.17).

About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

