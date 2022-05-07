Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.61).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

