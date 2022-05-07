Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.69

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 49439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$268.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.38.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

