JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.31

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 18157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.