Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.14 ($70.68).

Shares of COK opened at €36.14 ($38.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. Cancom has a 52-week low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 52-week high of €64.82 ($68.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

