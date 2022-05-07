Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,029. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

