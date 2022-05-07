JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,427. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.