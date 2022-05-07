JMP Securities Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $29.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

