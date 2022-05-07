John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 54,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 80,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.