Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 7,429,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

