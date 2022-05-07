Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 7,429,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

