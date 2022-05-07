Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

