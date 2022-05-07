JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

YY opened at $37.21 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

