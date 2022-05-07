JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €197.00 ($207.37) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €170.20 ($179.16).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €159.15 ($167.53) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 1 year high of €177.75 ($187.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €154.71 and its 200 day moving average is €146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

