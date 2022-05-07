JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.30 ($18.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.08). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.60.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

