JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

