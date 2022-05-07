JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Schroders (LON:SDR) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.98) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,566.29 ($44.55).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($35.23) on Tuesday. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,674 ($33.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($48.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,084.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,335.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.15), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($166,517.98).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

