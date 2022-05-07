JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (JPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on June 17th

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) stock opened at GBX 985 ($12.30) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect has a 52-week low of GBX 911.50 ($11.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 995.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,041.22.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

