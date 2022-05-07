JSF Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,498 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. 813,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

