JSF Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

COST traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

