JSF Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.01. 5,375,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $97.90 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

