JSF Financial LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 868,627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,617,000.
Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,321 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.
