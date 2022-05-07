JSF Financial LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.25. 138,499,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,346,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $305.11 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

