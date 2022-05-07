JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

