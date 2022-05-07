JSF Financial LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

CVX stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

