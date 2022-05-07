JSF Financial LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $10.14 on Friday, reaching $346.00. 586,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.