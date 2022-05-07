JSF Financial LLC Sells 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 841,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 245,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

