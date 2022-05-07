JSF Financial LLC Sells 45 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $865.65. 24,265,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,613,973. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

